Rescue Mission Of Utica Looking For Meal Delivery Volunteers

The Rescue Mission of Utica is looking for volunteers all across Central New York to help deliver meals to those in need this Christmas.

If you are currently willing, and available, to make deliveries on Christmas day The Rescue Mission would like to hear from you. You can call them at 315-735-1645 ext. 2103 to sign up to be a delivery driver. Christmas dinners will be available for pickup only at 201 Rutger Street in Utica from 11:30AM to 1PM on December 25th. Deliveries will be made to homebound recipients by 1PM.

People who are homebound and in need of a Christmas meal can also call the number above Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4PM through Christmas Eve to schedule a delivery.

Other Ways To Volunteer

The Rescue Mission is also in need of food donations to put the Christmas meals together. They are looking for pre-packaged ham, commercially packaged dressing, and pies. Donations can be dropped off to the Rutger Street location from 6AM to 6PM through December 23rd.

Food Service

The Rescue Mission of Utica Food Service Department continues to provide its vital, nutritious meal service program to the hungry, homeless, addicted and disabled individuals in Utica and the Mohawk Valley. Daily they provide three meals to over 130 residents in addition to serving a walk-in population from the community a hot breakfast, a bag lunch and hot dinner meal.