Easter Dinner Giveaway in Utica, Rome and Vernon

Hard to believe it's almost Easter. Several places are offering a free meal to those struggling financially or those celebrating the holiday alone.

Dibbles Inn in Vernon is once again generously offering free meals to those alone or in need this Easter. The dinner is for curbside pickup on Sunday, April 4, 2021. 500 meals will be given away, so reserve yours today by leaving a message at 315-829-3022.

Easter is right around the corner, and we’re hosting our 2nd annual FREE Easter dinner. It will be available for curbside pickup only.

Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021

Pickup Time: 12PM–2PM

Where: Dibbles Inn, 5311 Route 5, Vernon, NY 13476

RSVP: Call 315.829.3022 & leave a message

(LIMITED TO THE FIRST 500)

Easter meal giveaway menu at Dibbles Inn n Vernon:

Ham

Vegetables

Mashed potatoes

House-made rolls

Mini carrot cakes

The Easter Dinner giveaway is made possible by:

Constance Cause, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those in the community. They partner with local businesses, plan events to fundraise for those in need, and host free dinners for the community.

Dibbles Inn Orchard & Estate, the premier wedding venue in Central New York.

The Bakehouse At Dibbles Inn offers scrumptious bread, cookies, cakes, cupcakes and pastries.

The Rome Rescue Mission will be celebrating Easter differently due to COVID-19 restrictions. Easter meals will be available for pickup at the 413 E. Dominick Street campus Easter Sunday, April 4, from noon to 2:00 PM for take-out only.

Easter dinner meals will be delivered Easter Day to these locations for individuals to pick up on a first come first serve basis:

Rome Mall Apartments – 10:30 to 10:45 AM

Liberty Gardens – 11 to 11:15 AM [Parking lot across the street]

Valentine Apts. – 11:30 to 11:45 AM

Madison Plaza – 12:00 to 12:15 PM

Georgian Arms – 12:30 to 12:45 PM

Park Drive Manor I and II – 1:15 to 1:30 PM [In front of main office]

Colonial I Apartments – 1:50 to 2:10 PM

Colonial II Apartments – 2:15 to 2:30 PM

The Mission is asking for food donations such as ham, roast beef, salad ingredients, Easter candy, Scripture Easter Eggs, potatoes, fresh vegetables, butter, coffee & creamer, orange and apple juice, muffins, chips and dip, cheese and crackers, eggs and bacon, milk and desserts.

You can drop off items Monday-Friday from 9AM-5PM and Saturday-Sunday from 9AM-2PM. at 413 E. Dominick St, Rome. Monetary donations can be made online at RomeMission.org. Rome Rescue Mission will be closed on Easter Monday, April 5th.

Rescue Mission of Utica will host Easter Dinner with Dessert on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Dinner and Dessert with a printed Easter Reading will be available for take-out only at 201 Rutger Street, Utica from 11:30 am – 1 pm. This is free and open to the public.

If you know of anyone else giving away a free Easter meal, please let us know and we'll be happy to add it to the list.