Grab Your Camera! DEC Hosting Not One, But Two Foliage Photo Contests

Do you think you take good pictures? Put it to the test and win some great prizes!

To kick-off National Fall Foliage Week, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing the start of their two fall foliage photo contests. That's right! Not one, but two contests to compete in this year.

1. DEC's Instagram Contest

Running until October 28th, you can submit your favorite and creative fall foliage pictures for the Instagram Contest. Each Friday of October, three of the DEC's favorite submissions will be shared in a post.

You can find the DEC on Instagram by following the link here.

What Do You Win?

If your photo gets included in one of the DEC's posts, you win a number of prizes. You'll get a free year subscription to Conservationist Magazine, a copy of the NYS Wildlife Viewing Guide, a DEC reusable bag, and other fun swag.

How To Enter

It's simple to enter. All you have to do is either send your photo through a Digital Message (DM), OR send the photo via email to socialmedia@dec.ny.gov. Just use the subject line Insta Fall Foliage Contest.

You are asked to only attach one photo per email entry and include the location of where the photo was taken. Remember, photos must be taken in New York State.

2. Conservation Magazine Cover Contest

Now this is what you've been waiting for! Send in your submissions and they are automatically entered in for the chance to make the cover of the DEC's Conservation Magazine.

You're asked to submit photos to socialmedia@dec.ny.gov with the subject line Conservationist Cover Contest. Only one photo per email, and they should be a minimum of 8.5"x10.75" and 300dpi to be considered.

The DEC does have several important reminders. Please don't include any small print in the photos. When you submit the photo, by no way are you giving away ownership of the photos. They will only be used for either the Instagram or the 2023 magazine issue.

You will be tagged and given credit for all photos. The DEC is just grateful to share your creativity.

