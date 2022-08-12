Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait

The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait.

The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average weather will create a brighter palette of color across the Northeast.

For those looking forward to enjoying autumnal scenery, the widespread warmth could delay the peak of fall foliage in popular viewing areas. But, forecasters say the wait could be worth it this year as vibrant colors are likely to unfold across most of the Northeast.

The leaves begin to change in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains sometime in early September, but this year it may be closer to mid-month. The foliage season ends on Long Island and New York City sometime in November, probably more toward the later part of the month this year. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycle in any area, with the peak lasting three to four days in one spot. So where are the best places in New York to see the stunning colors?

Adirondacks

The Adirondacks are among the best places in the country for fall foliage. Head to Whiteface Mountain and take a gondola ride at the ski center or take a rail bike on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to see the beauty of Mother Nature in the fall.

Thousand Islands

Alexandria Bay provides a beautiful backdrop for fall foliage. Take a boat tour to Boldt Castle and enjoy the colors, surrounded by the St Lawrence River.

Saratoga

John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville offers stunning views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands, including the southern Adirondacks. The park has more than 140 camping sites, so make a weekend of it.

Western New York

Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park both offer several miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge, while nearby Letchworth State Park has been dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," the perfect place to see all the colors of Autumn.

Finger Lakes

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, offers beautiful views of Fall Foliage. They even have a webcam so you can enjoy the fall foliage from the comforts of your couch.

Catskills

Take a trip to Kaaterskill Falls. There are several hiking trails (of varying degrees of difficulty) that provide a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley. You can even travel through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.

Hudson Valley

Climb up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk (off Route 299), where you'll be able to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.

You can also check out the beauty of Mother Nature at several other locations in New York.

*Prospect Mountain

*the Catskill Forest Preserve

*West Point’s Trophy Point

*Saratoga Monument

*Gore Mountain

First Frost

Summer weather may linger but winter weather may arrive sooner than normal. AccuWeather says the first frost of the season could arrive one or two weeks earlier than normal across Upstate New York. Experts feel the early frost won't pose a serious threat to agriculture during the autumn harvest.

The first snowflakes of the season could arrive as early as late October into early November in the Northeast, especially over the higher elevations. The Farmer's Almanac is predicting an early dose of winter that could be filled with plenty of snow, rain, and record-breaking cold temperatures.

