One Picturesque Place In NY Among Most Idyllic Spots to See Fall Foliage

One picturesque place in New York is among the most idyllic spots to see foliage this fall.

You haven't experienced the beauty of Mother Nature until you've seen her in all her glory during Autumn. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to the Thousand Islands, New York has fabulous fall foliage. But there's one place that is the best.

Letchworth State Park in Western New York is the only place in the state that has the honor of being among the most idyllic spots in the U.S. for viewing the colors of fall, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Colors in the Grand Canyon of the East

The Farmer's Almanac says the third and fourth weeks of October are the best times for peak fall foliage in what is known as 'The Grand Canyon of the East.'

It's considered one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S. Visitors come to this 14,340-acre park to view the dramatic 600-foot cliffs, and during fall foliage season, the colors add even more spectacular drama.

Best Park in the Country

Letchworth State Park is not only home to the best fall foliage, but it's also been named one of the best state parks in the country.

The Genesee River roars through the gorge over three major waterfalls. It's surrounded by lush forests where hikers can choose among 66 miles of hiking trails. There is also horseback riding, biking, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and hot air ballooning.

Fall Foliage Map

Here's a cool interactive map from SmokyMountains.com to let you know when the fall colors will reach their peak in your region.

