In the City of Utica's Police Department is looking to have fun with the whole community throughout the month of May with a kickball league.

The kickball league was announced by the Access and Inclusion Committee of the city of Utica on Facebook. The goal is to bring the police and Central New York's youth together through sports and education.

So if you're looking for fun, the Utica Police Department invites you to join them for a friendly kickball competition. It'll take place every Wednesday in May, starting on May 5 and running through May 26, from 4PM-6PM at the East Utica Little League Field. Utica residents grades 6th through 12th can register online.

2021 Utica Kickball Registration Is Open For Adults

The Syracuse Sports Association is bringing an adult kickball league to the city of Utica.

This great playground pastime is no longer a past time and a game you played in your back yard growing up! Kickball is back with a vengeance for adults 18 and older to enjoy nearly any night of the week! We encourage good sportsmanship, Team comradery, rivalries, cheering and general FUN!

If you're looking to play, registration is open online. Game play takes place at the Whitestown Vets Club Park, located at 178 Whitesboro Street in Utica.

They are COVID safe as well with simple rules and guidelines including: All players are required to wear a mask over nose and mouth while not playing, If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or are waiting on test results, are showing COVID-19 symptoms, or have had a close contact with a person who has tested positive for or who has symptoms of COVID-19, stay home, and please stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from other players when possible.

