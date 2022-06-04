Record Breaking Catfish Caught in NY! Ever Catch One This Big?

I am not an avid fisherman but, throughout my life, I have spent many hours in and around water. Long enough to know that every single person that caught a fish brags about their haul and, more often than not, exaggerates the size of nearly every catch! It's just what we do.

One New York fisherman in particular has every right to brag and no need to exaggerate. This man caught a record breaking 'Monster' fish! The weight of this particular fish is comparable to a cinder block of a small child.

Earlier this month, according to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Bailey Williams of Watertown was fishing in the Black River out in Jefferson County when he reeled in the biggest Channel catfish this state has ever seen!

The DEC suggests that Channel catfish tend to feed at night and are the largest catfish that live in New York. Typical bait used to catch catfish are worms or baitfish. Once you get one on the line they are not easy to bring in. Especially a record breaking catfish.

Bailey Williams was bottom fishing with cut bail when he felt the pull and the fight was on. By the time he got the ''Monster' fish to shore he knew it was massive but didn't know it would be a record breaking fish! Williams had reeled in a Channel Catfish that weighed 35lbs 12 ounces!

The previous New York State record was set in 2017 at 35lbs 3 ounces.

