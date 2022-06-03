As journalists and radio hosts, we tell the stories of what athletes do on the field, on a daily basis.

The home runs, the strike outs, the amazing plays: we talk about it all. What we don't talk about quite as much, are the stories that come from the lives of athletes away from the ballpark. Some of these stories can be eye-opening for fans of a certain team.

Some of the stories in question can be stories of legal issues, including these stories, involving players who, at one point or another, suited up for the New York Yankees.

Get our free mobile app

Being a professional athlete has its blessings, and also, its curses. You receive fame and notoriety for doing your job, and that's pretty cool. That being said, that fame and notoriety follows you everywhere, and when things happen away from the field in your personal life, they'll get more attention than if someone out of the limelight did the exact same thing.

These stories aren't meant to make light of serious situations, either. We're simply going through the history books, and the back-pages of news publications, and telling some of the stories of New York athletes who had human moments, just like us.

Earlier this year, I wrote about ten New York Yankees' players who were arrested, and the reasons behind their incarceration. There were a few names who were left off the list, and others who were mentioned by our listeners and readers after publication.

So, here are ten other New York Yankees' players who ran into trouble with the law at some point, and the reasons why it happened.

A thanks to NJ.com's article on Yankees' players who had trouble with the law, as well as Sportscasting.com's article on Dave Winfield, for helping with this article.

Ten More NY Yankees' Players You Didn't Know Were Arrested Following up on a previous story, here are ten other members of the NY Yankees' organization who had trouble with the law before, during or after their careers.

Ten New York Yankees' Players You Didn't Know Were Arrested Every team has players, current and former, who have law trouble. The New York Yankees are no exception, and here are ten players you may not know were arrested.