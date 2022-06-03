Chicken Wing Prices Soar Significantly Because of Inflation

The inflation that has gripped the country has made everything much more expensive than what would be considered normal.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is the federal department that tracks and trends inflation in the country, has inflation for hovering around 8.3%. This figure is seasonally adjusted and balanced to cover all of the different areas that impact our day-to-day lives. However, we all know this because you don't need to look much farther than the gas pump.

While gas prices have increased a lot, perhaps the biggest impact the recent inflation will have on us in Buffalo will be seen in the prices of chicken. We love our wings here in Buffalo and I don't know if I can take any more chicken wing price increases.

The US Department of Agriculture specifically tracks the prices of different foods such as beef, dairy, eggs, and chicken. According to the USDA National Chicken Retail Report that was issued on May 27th, it showed that chicken wing prices increased by nearly 30% in just one week.

US Department of Agriculture US Department of Agriculture loading...

Retailers across the country have been ringing the alarm about chicken price increases. National chicken retailer Wingstop told The Business Insider that their chicken costs have increased by at least 40% when compared to last year.

Get our free mobile app

We've already been searching for who has the cheapest wings in Western New York, but if things keep going in this direction, I wouldn't be surprised if we start to see a single order of wings in Buffalo costing $40 or even more.

Most Expensive Wings in WNY

9 Places To Enjoy A Yummy Chicken Finger Pizza Pie In Buffalo