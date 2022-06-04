Not a Deer? Many Perplexed by Silly-Looking Animal in Albany

When a woman shared this photo of an odd-looking animal she photographed in Albany, conspiracy theorists went nuts!

It's cute, albeit silly-looking, and it's definitely a deer...right?

Okay so maybe the answer is obvious - maybe it's not. But either way, this derpy-looking animal that was recently photographed by an Albany County woman has perplexed enough people that it's worthy of a post.

If you happen to stumble across this gentile, odd-looking animal please be respectful and kind. He's just out there trying to live his best life!

After posting a photo to Albany Reddit of an animal that she took near the Five Rivers Environmental Education Center this past Fall, a woman named Samantha who uses the screen name squamx asked, "spotted this weird (no offense buddy sorry) looking deer at Five Rivers today. I can't for the life of me figure out why he looks like this, has anyone ever seen a deer like this?"

Most people think it's obviously a deer, but theories recently on Albany Reddit, where the photo originated, seemed to think otherwise.

One person in the comment section who goes by the name phantom_eight, wrote something about the deer that's way above my pay grade - speculating that the odd-looking critter might be something else. Something referred to as "not deer."

"I asked my rural friend from out in the sticks of Greene County and he says "That's what they call a not deer." "WTF is a not deer?" "That is another creature taking on the appearance of a deer" then he walked away... Didn't seem to faze him."

Photo: https://www.reddit.com/user/squamx/ Photo: https://www.reddit.com/user/squamx/ loading...

I searched online for "not a deer," and quite a bit came up.

In fact, on Tik Tok and other social media platforms, #NotDeer is actually quite popular, and it's not unusual for conspiracy theorists to run wild with speculation.

One article explained, "Not Deer are variously described as looking like a deer but with there being something “wrong” with them, such as having the forward-facing eyes of a predator or eyes that are judged to be too close together, a neck that’s too long, a head that’s misshapen, or legs that are judged to be too short and are jointed or move in unnatural ways."

Photo: https://www.reddit.com/user/squamx/ Photo: https://www.reddit.com/user/squamx/ loading...

Here's what others thought from the Albany Reddit comment section:

"Wait that’s supposed to be a white-tailed deer? It’s not right...That face is wrong and it has the eyes of a goat." - BankerBabe420

"He does look different than other deer! It might be the angle of the photo, but the eyes appear blue and the ears look too short. It might be a genetic variation, there are many generic syndromes that occur in humans that cause different physical traits, guessing it could occur in animals as well." -Jacobero

