Recently Retired Sheriff’s Office K9 Passes Away

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of a recently retired K9.

According to Sheriff Maciol, the long-time partner of Deputy Jason Osika, Cero, has passed away.

Cero was well trained in patrol work and explosive detection.

He helped with many local community events including America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk, The Boilermaker, and The Ride For Missing Children.

Cero was also exceptional at tracking and assisted in locating several missing children, elderly people, hunters and criminal suspects.

Osika and Cero were partners for almost 10 years. He will be missed Oskia, his family and members of the Sheriff's Office.