Traces Of Radioactive Particles Found In California Red Wine

If your wine of choice is California Red Wine, and it happened to be made after 2011, it could have small amounts of radioactive particles from a major nuclear accident.

The accident in question is Japan's Fukushima meltdown.

CNN reports a group of French nuclear physicists wanted to see whether cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, was more present in wines made after the disaster than those made before. They studied bottles created before, and after 2011 to compare:

They tested bottles of two well-known types of California wines -- rosé and Cabernet sauvignon -- that were made from 2009 and 2012. And their study, submitted to the Cornell University Library on July 11, highlights what they found.

The bad news: Some wines from after 2011 had twice as much radioactive material.

The good news: The levels are still too low for you to worry about."

You may not die, but keep that in mind about the wine.

Support New York wines, some made right here in our own backyard. Check out Villa Verona Vineyard in Oneida, Owera Vineyard in Cazenovia, and other wineries in Central New York, and the Fingerlakes.

BONUS VIDEO