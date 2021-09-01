“Rack ’em Up!” A Dozen Fun Upstate New York Pool Halls

Back in the day every small town and big city had pool halls. They were usually dark, shadowy, quiet places where old timers smacked the balls around the tables with great dexterity. And all of this while encased in cigarette or cigar smoke. NOT ANY MORE! Today's billiards parlors are fun and exciting, sophisticated, airy (bye bye tobacco smoke) and very appealing to all including teens and a growing number of women. These places offer all kinds of extra amenities from dart tournaments to craft beers to gaming arcades and to delicious high end bar foods. Yes, today's pool halls are NOT your grandfathers' pool halls. Have some fun and rack them up at any of these (or other) great ones found all across Upstate New York.

"Rack 'em Up!" A Dozen Great Upstate Pool Halls!