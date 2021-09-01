Saranac Biergarten Plans To Serve Up Drinks Spring 2022 In Utica

The F.X. Matt Brewing Company has announced plans for the Saranac Biergarten coming to the city of Utica for Spring 2022.

This last summer, the brewery hosted an outdoor Biergarten. The "1888 Biergarten" was open Thursdays and Fridays at the Brewery’s courtyard. That's where plans for the new Biergarten are going. They will feature exclusive pilot beers, food trucks, live music, and more:

We are excited to share with you a sneak peek 👀 at the renderings for our new Saranac Biergarten coming Spring 2022! Let us know what you think!"

You can check out these photos to get a sneak peak:

Tastes Of Fall With Saranac

You know its fall in Central New York when you can sip on one of Saranac's ice cold brews. This year for fall you'll be able to enjoy: Octoberfest, the 12 Beers of Octoberfest, and the world famous Pumpkin Ale.

You can shop online, and find where to buy them locally, right on the brewery website.

Congrats To Clouded Dream IPA

Saranac's Clouded Dream IPA is now a gold medal winner. This local brew won at the 2021 World Beer Awards:

Our NEW Clouded Dream IPA, which has been instantly out of stock multiple times now due to demand, is now facing off at the worldwide competition! Better go out and grab a 12pk if you can find it!"

Clouded dream is brewed in the Hazy IPA style; reduced bitterness, higher fruity hop character from use of Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops that are added twice during dry hopping. You can find them part of their core selection of beers.

