Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Has Been Pushed Back 9 Months

You’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to explore tropical wildlife with The Rock and Emily Blunt . Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie has been pushed back nine whole months, which feels like getting in line to ride the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland only to realize it snakes around way longer than you thought.

The live-action Jungle Cruise , based on the ride from Disneyland and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, was originally set to hit theaters on October 11, 2019. But now it’ll no longer be a fall movie, but open in the middle of the following summer movie season. As Dwayne Johnson revealed in a little teaser on Twitter today, Jungle Cruise is now arriving on July 24, 2020.

The delay is a little odd considering the film just completed principal photography last month, announced even in an official wrap video from Disney. The change could be due to the studio wanting to give it a summer release – cruising through a sweltering jungle is probably more suited to the heat of July anyway – or maybe director Jaume Collet-Serra needs a lot of extra time in post. Either way, it means Johnson is gonna be busy as heck that summer; as Deadline notes, in 2020 he’s got the third G.I. Joe movie that March, Fast & Furious 9 on April 10 ( if he returns ), and action comedy Red Notice that June.

In the new movie Johnson plays a boat captain who guides Blunt and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a trip to find a tree said to have healing powers. Jesse Plemons and Edgar Ramirez both play villains, and Paul Giamatti also stars. Hopefully The Rock will stay true to the ride and crack some dad jokes on the boat while pointing out nearby hippos.