Quick Question, What Is This Odd Little Green Bug Found In Marcy?

So this little green bug was just sitting on a plant. Maybe trying to be inconspicuous? Still, what on earth is it?

Was this a brush with danger? This odd-looking green bug sure doesn't look menacing at all. Then again, maybe it is. The funny part of the whole thing is the fact that the plant is actually fake. Let's not discuss how it has fooled a few different people into thinking it was real. Then again, can people really be getting fooled if a bug also thought the plant was real?

After doing a little research, still I sit here stumped. I did look up a few pictures of a Preying Mantis, thinking it for sure has to be that, right? Well, how about you be the judge on that

Photo by Andrey Tikhonovskiy on Unsplash

Sure doesn't look like it is a Preying Mantis. Maybe a baby Preying Mantis? Well, if that is the case it seems like it could be quite deformed. It doesn't exactly seem to have the body structure. The abdomen just doesn't seem right. That's where I decided to walk around the office to maybe find someone who has some knowledge of bugs. That also lead to no answer.

Looking at the mystery bug was also challenging because it was a little bit difficult to figure out which end was the hind end and which was the face. After zooming in I could see those beady little eyes that scream death. Maybe that's an overreaction.

Either way, what on earth is this bug? Do you have any clue?

Think That Bug Is Creepy? Here Are A Few More Eek Worthy Bugs In New York There are some bugs that are kind of cool and interesting to see and learn about if that is your thing. Some bugs can be dangerous and annoying, here are some of the bugs that I think fit both categories.

If You Really Hate Bugs, These Plants Will Keep Them Away Did you know there are plenty of plants that offer protection from mosquitoes, spiders, house flys and more? Yes, check out these natural bug repellants that are affordable and available now.

Step Inside This $15 Million Mansion In The Finger Lakes This $15 million mansion in the Finger Lakes has 11 bedrooms.