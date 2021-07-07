A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area. Check out our gallery below to find some of the biggest names in the sporting world who hail from our backyard.

Did we forget anyone? Let us know.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

Rob Manfred was born in Rome, NY and graduated from Rome Free Academy. Manfred served as Major League Baseball’s Chief Operating Office before succeeding Bud Selig as MLB Commissioner in 2015.

Dave Cash is a graduate of Utica’s Proctor High School. Cash played in the Major Leagues from 1969 to 198 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Montreal Expos, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. He was a member of the Pirates 1971 World Series Championship team.

Andy Van Slyke is a graduate of New Hartford High School. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates and was the first-round pick of the Cardinals in 1979.

Mark Lemke grew up in Whitesboro and attended Utica’s Notre Dame High School. He played with the Atlanta Braves from 1988 to 1997. Lemke won a World Series with the Braves in 1995.

Charles “Boots” Day of Ilion played for all or part of six MLB seasons from 1969 to 1974, with the bulk of the time spent with the Montreal Expos. Day is currently the bench coach for the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League.

Pat Riley was born in Rome, NY in 1945. Riley is considered one of the greatest NBA coaches of all time. He won five NBA tie, four with the Los Angeles Lakers. Rile was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Briana Kiesel played for Proctor High School and the University of Pittsburgh and played three seasons in the WNBA. She was recently named Assistant Women's Basketball Coach for her alma mater, Pitt.

Will Smith was a graduate of Utica’s Proctor High School and played college football at Ohio State. Smith drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft and played his entire career there. H won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010, Smith was shot and killed during a traffic altercation in 2016.

Mark Mowers Signed as a free agent in 1998 to the Nashville Predators, Mowers made his NHL debut in the 1998-99 season. In 2002, Mowers was signed by the Detroit Red Wings before being traded in 2006 to the Boston Bruins. Mowers completed his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks. Mowers is currently a pro scout for the Minnesota Wild.

Ron Esche is a Whitesboro native who played eight season sin the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers and phoenix Coyotes. he's currently the President of the Utica Comets of the AHL.

Tom Sestito was drafted 85th overall in 2006 to the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 2011, Sestito was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. A year later Sestito signed for EIHL team Sheffield Steelers. Returning to the NHL in 2013 for the Canucks, Sestito led the league in penalty minutes with 213 total. Sestito finished his career with the Penguins before retiring from hockey in 2018.

Beginning his professional career in 1973, Levi scored his first PGA tour victory in 1978. Levi was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1990, finishing the tour with 4 total wins. Levi retired from golf with a total 12 PGA tour victories, PGA playoff record of 2-1 and 2 Champions Tour victories.

Going pro in 1994, Dunn was LPGA’s 1995 Rookie of the Year Award winner. She holds 5 amateur wins, a single LPGA Tour Victory, and 23 LPGA Tour top ten finishes. Dunn is still competing in the LPGA.

Billy Backus is a former professional boxer and former World Welterweight Champion. He’s the nephew of boxing legend and former world champion Carmen Basilio.

Carmen Basilio was the world champion in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions, beating Sugar Ray Robinson for the latter title. In 1957, “The Ring Magazine” named Basilio Fighter of the Year. Basilio was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in his hometown of Canastota in 1990.