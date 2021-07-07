‘PEACE, LOVE, AND RAGE’ Trailer for HBO Documentary on Woodstock ’99 Released – Watch Here
It was the festival imagined to mimic the iconic 1969 Woodstock in Bethel, NY, but in it ended in chaos. Woodstock '99 at Rome, NY's Griffiss Air Force Base, held Thursday, July 22 - Sunday, July 25, tumbled out of control and has been the backdrop for numerous documentaries and short films highlighting what went wrong, and how bad it got.
Violence, destruction, sexual assault, overheated revelers, overpriced water and bonfires are etched in the memory of music history, a four-day festival dubbed 'The Day the Music Died' by the San Francisco Chronicle. The amazing footage included in the 2-minute 15-second trailer released by HBO on Wednesday for 'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage' shows the virtual sea of people who were on the grounds of the former Griffiss Air Force Base on that summer weekend in 1999 - where the total weekend attendance has been estimated at over 400,000.
Here are just a few of the memorable sound-quotes that stick out from watching the two-minute trailer, featuring interviews with people while they were at the Woodstock 99, along with others who were there and are not reflecting on the festival more than two decades later:
- ''It was not your parents Woodstock''
- ''We got off the bus and I was like: Something's not right''
- ''The porta-potties were unusable and you had kids rolling around in what they thought was mud''
- ''It was like a thousand degrees''
- ''You could feel something bubbling...''
- ''Water is $4 a bottle, which is a ridiculous cost''
- ''People were dehyrdrated, passing out''
- ''There are a lot of stupid humans around here''
'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage', it is set to debut on HBO MAX on July 23. You'll need to have a subscription service to catch it. HBO advertises it's MAX streaming service for $9.99 a month.