This $15 Million Home In The Finger Lakes Has Its Own Underground Tunnel [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite places in the entire world (not just New York State) is the Finger Lakes region. The views cannot be matched and there are so many wineries and breweries that you can visit.
There are also amazing homes scattered all throughout the Finge Lakes. Some can be rented out like AirBnB's, while others are home to permanent residents.
One of the most amazing homes you'll ever see is currently for sale in the Finger Lakes. According to the listing on Zillow, it's located close to the shore of Skaneatles Lake, NY, and is listed at $15 million!
This mansion estate has 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, with over 10,000 square feet of space.
Since it's on the lake, it also features a boathouse right on the water that looks like a dream come true when it comes to living the lake life.
There's even a private underground tunnel that extends from the mansion to the two-bedroom guest quarters that sit on the same property.
There's a kitchen in both the mansion and boathouse and the elegant look of the living areas and bedrooms make this such an amazing property that blows the mind.
The $15 million price tag is just a bit out of my price range (and most people's price range), but it never hurts to sneak a peak.
Check out some of the photos, courtesy of Zillow.