Will These Sylvan Beach Ghost Tours Scare The Pants Off Of You?
Are you looking to get the pants scared off of you in Central New York? Check out the Park After Dark ghost tours all summer long in Sylvan Beach.
If you're looking for summer frights, you can join the CasperCops at Sylvan Beach Amusement Park. According to Haunted History Trail, these tours begin with a brief walk through of the park while they discuss the legends of who still roams the park after death has taken them. Once the park closes to the public, it becomes an investigation.
We enter the secured empty buildings and conduct a ghost hunt. Cameras, recorders and your participation are welcome and encouraged. You never know who will appear during the Park After Dark Ghost Tours. Many participants have witnesses poltergeist activity, shadow figures appearing on photos and may personal experiences have been reported."
According to Haunted History Trail, poltergeist activity has been observed and documented throughout the park. It is believed a little ghost girl is the culprit.
Many personal experiences have been reported and shadow figures have been obtained in photos.
If you're looking to take these tours, the max is 15 people, and the minimum age is 12 years old. Large parties can request other dates during the week with a weeks notice.
If you want more info, you can contact them by phone or message through their facebook page for reservations.
Here's a look at upcoming summer dates:
Jul 09 - 10, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Jul 16 - 17, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Jul 23 - 24, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Jul 30 - 31, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Aug 06 - 07, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Aug 13 - 14, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Aug 20 - 21, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Aug 27 - 28, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Sep 03, 2021 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM"
