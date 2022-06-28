Cops Seize 5 Illegal Dirt Bikes From These Streets In Central NY

You can ride your ATV or dirt bike just about anywhere, except for when it comes to the streets of this place in Central New York.

The Syracuse Police Department recently completed a successful Illegal Dirt Bike & ATV Detail in the city. Numerous tickets were issued and a total of 5 dirt bikes were towed by authorities.

But wait... it's illegal to own and ride a dirt bike around? In the City of Syracuse... yes.

All police officers in Syracuse can seize or impound off-road vehicles that are driven illegally within the city. According to a law passed last year, owners will then have to pay $2,000 to get them back.

That $2,000 is only an addition to the fines riders will face from breaking the law. First time offenders will pay $500, then it is $750 for second and $1,000 for third. Since a grand total of $8,250 wasn't enough of a lesson for third time offenders, they will also be issued a misdemeanor. That could mean up to a year of jailtime.

The law came after years of complaints about ATV's driving through the streets, often recklessly, at al times of the day. Between 2018 and 2021, 22 crashes were documented, including 3 deaths and 13 other serious injuries.

Take a look at the other motorcycles taken during the campaign.

The Syracuse Police Department is thanking the public's help in supporting the campaign. You can help by letting authorities know where ATV's may be stored. Send all your tips to tblake@syracusepolice.org.

