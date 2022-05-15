Fatal ATV Accident in Kirkland Under Investigation

An Oneida County man is dead following an ATV accident on Saturday night.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a private home on Bogusville Hill Road in the town of Kirkland, New York at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says 33-year-old Matthew Rounds of Clinton was driving "a 2012 CAN AM Commander side by side when the machine flipped on its side causing Rounds to be partially ejected. Rounds sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Authorities say that speed was not a factor but Rounds was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt at the time. The investigation is continuing with the help of the Criminal Investigations Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit.

Investigator Rick Stanek says that the driver was on the machine by himself when the crash occurred.

Although others were at the home at the time, no one witnessed the crash.

Members of the Deansboro Fire Department, Kirkland Police Department, COCVAC Ambulance, and the Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.