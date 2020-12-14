Purse Snatched at Rome Walmart; Do You Know This Woman?

A woman shopping at the Walmart in Rome over the weekend had her purse stolen inside the store. Now, State Troopers are asking for help identifying an unknown woman in connection with the incident.

The victim told police she had set her purse down to try on an item, then it was gone. The woman said she had several hundred dollars in cash in the purse, along with a credit card and smart phone, police said.

New York State Police in Lee have released this surveillance photo of white woman wearing a pink sweater, long boots and glasses.

Rome Walmart security photo (via New York State Police)

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman is asked to call New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

