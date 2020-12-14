Governor Andrew Cuomo declared Oneida County a COVID-19 "Yellow Zone" classification, on Monday, due to a sharp uptick in COVID cases in the last 10-days. The directive comes with some new restrictions on indoor dining and gatherings, which he did not outline in his press conference.

"Rome, Utica and Oneida County...there is a problem there and we have to start to be honest about it and address it. The bottom line is we're going to have to manage the spread and the hospitalization until the vaccine kicks in," said Cuomo.

A Yellow Zone, according to the Governor, is a 3-percent positivity over the past 10 days (7-day rolling average), plus, Top 10-percent for daily hospital admissions per-capita over the past 7-days and week-over-week growth in admissions.

"I think of it as a foot race. 6-9 months...that's more of a marathon. We have to get it in our heads, we still have a marathon to run with this virus," he said.

An "Orange Zone is the next level of danger leading to restrictions, which would shut down in-door dining, and other limitations, he said. A "Red Zone" would be a complete shutdown, like in the spring. Any region where hospital capacity would reach 90-percent in 3 weeks, Cuomo added. Cuomo said no New York region is in a red zone.

More details will follow. County Executive Anthony Picente will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday regarding the new classification. WIBX will carry that briefing live when it begins, shortly after 3 o'clock.