“Christmas in the Valley” Song Turns 30

Hard to believe A favorite CNY Christmas hit is 30 years old!

In November of 1991, local celebrities, musicians, and their family and friends flocked to Acqrok Studios on Genessee Street in Utica to record a Christmas song to benefit the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

Some of the local musicians who participated in the song’s chorus include Jon Liebing, Mark Bolos, Paul Angerosa, Al Galime, Jim Kelly, Dan Budzynski, Jim Palitti, Dare Riegler, Jim Barnes, and Paul Case.

“Christmas in the Valley” was written by Mark Werchowski and is still played on local radio stations every holiday season. The tune is a favorite as it reflects on the beauty of The Mohawk Valley during the holidays.

10 years later, in 2001, the song was released for the first time on CD. For the 25th Anniversary, a remastered version of the original 1991 artwork was released. In 2011, Mark's daughter, Alexis, assembled a music video, from archival footage of the recording session to commemorate the song's 20th Anniversary.

Lyrics: “Christmas in the Valley” by Mark Werchowski

"Fall has fell and the leaves are gone,

And the stores are crowded at Sangertown.

Santa’s on his way and the kids can’t wait,

From Dolgeville to the Griffiss gates.

In Waterville, and Camden, too,

You can feel it in the air,

It’s that Christmas mood.

Never know what to buy for the family,

In Little Falls and Oriskany…

It’s Christmas in the Valley again.

(Merry Christmas)

It’s Christmas in the Mohawk Valley again.

(Christmas)

All our friends will come back home,

See the kids and how they’ve gown.

And it’s Christmas in the Valley once again.

In Boonville and in Ilion…

Mailing letters to Santa,

And cards to friends.

Rudolph’s coming to Utica-Rome,

Last year he stopped at Uncle Jeff’s farm.

Down Route 12, past Riverside,

Over Deerfield Hill, see them reindeer fly!

Good will and presents for everyone,

The Valley’s Santa’s favorite stop.

And it’s Christmas in the Valley again.

(Merry Christmas)

Christmas in the Mohawk Valley again.

(Christmas)

Snowflakes dance, raise a glass to friends,

Count our blessings, we’re together again.

And it’s Christmas in the Valley once again.

(Merry Christmas)

Down Erie Boulevard, west on Dominick,

Look up in the sky, it’s old St. Nick!

Look after your neighbors, take care of your

friends.

You better be good so Santa comes back again.

In Schuyler and in Sylvan Beach…

Good people, good times never out of reach.

Rock ’n’ roll radio playin’ loud in his sleigh,

Let’s gather round the tree,

It’s Christmas Day.

It’s Christmas in the Valley again.

(Merry Christmas)

Christmas in the Mohawk Valley again.

(Christmas)

Round the Parkway, down Genesee,

Christmas spirit is all you see.

And it’s Christmas in the Valley once again.

(Merry Christmas)

Christmas in the Mohawk Valley again.

(Christmas)

All our friends will comeback home,

See the kids and how they’ve gown.

It’s Christmas in the Valley once again.

(Merry Christmas)

Christmas in the Mohawk Valley again.

(Christmas)

All our friends will comeback home,

See the kids and how they’ve gown.

Christmas in the Valley once again…

(Merry Christmas)

Once again…

(Merry Christmas)

(Merry Christmas)"

A limited number of the 25th Anniversary edition CDs are currently available. Mail orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis at werchowski.com. Holiday shipping cannot be guaranteed, but an MP3 file will be available immediately for mail order customers.