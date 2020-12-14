You Have to See This House For Sale That is Stuck in the 70’s

If you were a child of the 70s like I was you're going to see some things in this awesome house that were probably in your awesome house from the 70s.

When I first saw this listing I thought maybe it was something put together by a beard loving hipster that wanted to live like they were still in the 70s, but that's not the case. Apparently, the couple that lived there got to about 1975 and just stopped updating their decorating. Because of that, we have a perfect shag-carpeted look in the past.

At $160,000 this house is an amazing find if you're into that 70's groovy decorating.