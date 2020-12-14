Beans, Beans, They’re Good For Your…Christmas Tree?

2020 won't be complete without putting the beans on the Christmas tree. What in the name of Saint Nicholas is this, a side dish or an ornament? If you ask the seller, they might say it's both.

This year keeps getting stranger, and at this point, I thought I had seen it all, but the internet said "hold my beer" and pulled out this little diddy that will make you scratch your head. While going through my social feed, I came across a Dutchess County resident who was selling bean ornaments. Yup, bean ornaments. Not dry beans, good ol' baked beans inside a plastic Christmas ornament. You seriously can't make this crap up.

According to the Facebook ad, the beans are only edible for a short time, but glitter can be added, I mean why not at this point, but it should be noted that once the glitter is added, they are no longer edible according to the seller from Staatsburg. So there's no confusion, vegetarian options, as well as additional flavors, are also available.

I mean, I get the idea, beans are a magical fruit, Christmas is magical, but the two definitely don't go together.

How much will a bean ornament cost you? They are listed for six dollars each, or two for $10. You're better off taking the ten bucks, going to the dollar store, stocking up on beans, bringing them home, and throwing the beans at your Christmas tree.

I mean, I've 'bean' around the block a few times, but have never seen anything like this before. 'Lima' go out on a limb here, and say the trend won't catch on. I don't want to 'spill the beans' but this is an awful idea. Imagine what it would smell like after a couple of days? Ugh, no thank you.

I understand people are trying to create things to sell, to make money to survive, but there has to be a line somewhere. I'll pass on the bean ornaments, how about you?