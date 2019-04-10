Police are asking for your help in identifying the vehicle that the cat was thrown out of.

On Sunday, March 31, a security camera at Stevens-Swan Humane Society (SSHS) captured a black cat being thrown out of the passenger side of a dark blue or black Ford sedan. The car pulled into the Stevens-Swan Humane Society driveway yet turned around and threw the cat out near the traffic on Horatio Street.

Police have no leads in the case, and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding those involved and the owner of the car. WKTV reports the video isn't sharp enough to catch the license plate number on the vehicle.

Warning: This video is hard to watch.

John Treen, Steven's Swan Humane Society manager, tells WKTV:

“To do something like this is uncalled for, especially since we're here and we're here to help. You know come in and talk to us. We're here to help you. Doing things like this doesn't help the animal, and it doesn't help your situation either.”

As you can see in the video provided by WKTV , the cat was stunned and scared, but not injured. Thankfully an SSHS employee witnessed the crime and called the cat over. He has since been named 'Landon.' SSHS is happy to announce that he has been cleared for adoption. He is around 2 years old and very affectionate. Landon has been neutered, is current on vaccines and microchipped. His adoption fee is $80.

Please spread the word that he's looking for his forever home! We think he should be spoiled for the rest of his life! Don't you?

