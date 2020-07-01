BBB Warns Of Puppy Scams Sweeping New York State

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam sweeping the state regarding the purchase of puppies.

Many people have taken the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to bring a new furry member into their families as they spend time in quarantine. Unfortunately, some people didn't look into the validity of the people/breeders that were selling puppies.

The BBB of Upstate New York spoke with CNY Central, saying some people starting running fake ads for puppy sales.

An example of this comes out of Buffalo, as a woman drove to Pittsburgh to meet an alleged breeder and pick up puppy to find out it was a scam. McGovern says some people have reported puppy ads offering them for about $500, but "additional fees" were added on and it wound up totaling closer to $3,000 and no puppy was turned over.

Melanie McGovern, Communications Director at the BBB, says there are several red flags to be on the lookout for before spending the money on a puppy that you find online.

Red Flags When Seeking Purchase of a Puppy Online

McGovern says if the alleged breeder is only conducting communication via text or email, you should ask for a live video call or to visit the person and the prospective puppy in person.

"It's not only important to know the puppy is real and in good health, but it's a good idea so you can be sure you're making the right decision"

The BBB also warns that if a breeder changes the original price or only has a limited amount of photos of the puppy, it may be a scam.

McGovern says people can also search the BBB's website to find an accredited breeder.

[HT// CNY Central]