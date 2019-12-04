New Law Would Give Tax Credits To People Who Rescue Pets

Rescuing a pet is one of the most rewarding experiences a person can have. Soon, it could literally pay you back too!

There is a new law being considered in New York State that would give tax credits to people who rescue pets. Yup, you get a pet to love and care for, and you get a credit on your tax bill for getting them from a rescue organization. It's a win-win right?

According to WIVB, the credit would give the pet owner up to a $125 credit per pet that they adopt from any animal shelter. The credit will only be for domestic animals like dogs and cats.

It's not clear if rescue organizations will fit the bill or if pets that were rescued/adopted in the past will be credited as well.

The goal is to encourage people to adopt the many animals that are patiently waiting for caring homes in shelters.