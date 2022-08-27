Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket.

Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.

New York State Police can pull you over for a number of reasons. What happens when you are stopped and you can't think of any reason for it. You were obeying the law and your car is legit, so why the stop?

Believe it or not you could be pulled over by law enforcement in New York State because of your license plate frame or cover and it is a $300 ticket! Take a look at this picture. Do you know why this is a violation?

The vehicle in the picture would be in violation because the license plate frame is covering the State slogan "Empire State". According to New York State law, license plate frames are legal, however your plate must be clean, clear and easy to read at all times. If your frame covers a number, letter or even the state motto, you are in violation.

GetJerry.com reports that having a cover over your plate is also in violation. It doesn't matter if the cover is clear or tinted, glare from the sun or street lights could make it difficult to read creating the violation. My suggestion? Get a screwdriver and remove the frame and cover. That 5 minute task could save you $300.

