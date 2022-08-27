Awesome Throwback Pictures Of Bills Stadium Being Built

Highmark Stadium opened up 49 years ago this week!

As Buffalo Bills fans, we have certainly had our ups and our downs at the home of the Bills. Here are all of the names of the Buffalo Bills stadium over the years:

Rich Stadium 1973-1998

The Ralph 1998-2005

New Era Field 2016-2020

Bills Stadium 2020

or Highmark Stadium 2021-present

The original home of the Buffalo Bills was at War Memorial Stadium, which opened up in 1937. When the Bills became popular and joined the National Football League, a new stadium was needed to pack the fans for the Buffalo Bills. You can see some of the original photos during the construction of what is now the home of the Buffalo Bills.

Things are currently looking up as a Buffalo Bills fan and we can't be more excited about it. I was looking up some things about Highmark Stadium and found out that the turf at Highmark Stadium is expected to last about 12 years and it saves up to 1 million gallons of water every year as well.

You've been there so many times, but did you know these 10 facts about your favorite stadium? Check out these interesting facts from the Buffalo Bills.

STADIUM FACTS AND FIGURES Capacity: 71,621 Luxury Boxes: 121 Suites, 8,262 Club Seats Construction started April 4, 1972. Officially opened August 17, 1973. First regular season game was September 30, 1973 – Bills 9 Jets 7. Playing field is 50 feet below ground level – 37,000 feet of shale was removed to form the lower level. Upper deck is 60 feet above the ground level. Field covers, 86,000 square feet. Largest crowd was October 4, 1992 vs Miami 80,368.

$3 Million Mansion In Erie County Explore this $3 million mansion for sale in Derby; currently the most expensive home for sale in Erie County.

$1.8 Million Home In East Aurora Has Its Own Lake and Bridge Step inside this gorgeous $1.8 million home in East Aurora.