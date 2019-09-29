Popular Heartburn Medication Pulled Off The Market

If you have heartburn and use the over-the-counter drug Zantac to help treat it, you're going to have to find another medication. The company that makes Zantac has halted distribution, according to WIVB.

The FDA announced that ranitadine (sold as Zantac) contains low levels of a substance that could cause cancer. The substance's name is NDMA.

"Things could be or should be recalled, until we can determine the safety, and certainly, why can’t we just eliminate it, as it’s not in the other products in a similar category," says Dr. Ralph McKibbin of Blair Gastroenterological Associates.

While people who use Zantac have been asked to find another medication, Dr. McKibbin says to take any medication for the shortest amount of time and try to fix the underlying problem.

"The amount of NDMA found in Zantac is low, but it’s important to be cautious about the potential danger," says McKibbin.

