Man Shoots At Sherrill Police Officer During Foot Chase

Authorities are looking for man who fired a shot at a Sherrill Police officer.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the officer was on patrol early Saturday morning when he saw a door to a shed open.

They say the officer searched the shed and as he was leaving, he saw a man in a hooded sweatshirt in the yard and he ordered the man to stop.

The man fled and the officer gave chase on foot when the suspect fired a single gunshot toward the officer. The officer, who was not struck, called for assistance.

Officers from the Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Oneida PD, Kirkland PD, and Oneida Nation PD and the Reginonal SWAT Team all responded.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office helicopter was also notified and responded.

A thorough search of the neighborhood and the surrounding area was conducted, but the suspect was not located

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (315) 736-0141 or the Sherrill PD at (315) 363-6221.