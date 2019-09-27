ESPN Names Buffalo Bills Fans “The Most Miserable”

ESPN was looking for the most miserable sports fans over all professional sports and they think they've found them in Buffalo.

It's no wonder why people who are fans of the Buffalo Bills are so hungry for a win. Evidently, we are the most miserable fan base in the NFL.

The good news is that the MLB’s San Diego Padres and NBA’s Sacramento Kings are more miserable.

But when it comes to football, we are even more miserable than Cleveland fans.

"How could that be," you ask?

They determined the score based on a formula that considered championships, playoff berth, playoff wins, heartbreaks and rival comparison to their list.

So yeah...when you're comparing your team to the Patriots who have been to 10 Superbowls since the Bills won a playoff game, it would make sense that we are miserable.

This was the explanation from ESPN:

The Bills’ title drought — their most recent championship was an AFL title in 1965 — makes them the most miserable NFL fan base and almost put them at No. 2 overall. Buffalo predictably backslid after making the playoffs in 2017, and their fans had to deal with the horror of a sixth Patriots Super Bowl title since 2001. Buffalo has now missed the playoffs in 18 of the past 19 seasons and is a long shot to make it this season. The rival Patriots have been to 10 Super Bowls since the Bills last won a playoff game (which came in 1995). In the meantime, the Bills have been through seven head coaches, two interim coaches and countless quarterbacks, were the victims of the “Music City Miracle” and now have to cross their fingers and pray that Josh Allen is their long-awaited franchise quarterback. It’s not a fun life, and losing four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s doesn’t seem so bad, nor does the surprising 3-0 start to this season.

Now, I don't feel miserable at this point. The Bills are 3-0 and taking on that measuring stick team - The New England Patriots this weekend (who also happen to be 3-0). So let's see how this weekend goes and go from there to determine how miserable we really are.