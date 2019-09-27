German Food and Beer This Saturday at Saranac Octoberfest

With rain in the forecast and Utica Club waiting to be drank, it's a perfect weekend for Octoberfest. Saranac is holding their party this Saturday for a day full of live music, games, German food and, of course, beer.

The party kicks off September 28 at noon with live music from Hop City Hellcats, Bourbon & Branch and Our Common Roots throughout the day. The cornhole tournament kicks off at 1 p.m., and the first place prize is free beer for a year!

Octoberfest is only $5 to get in, and Brake From the Grind will be serving up a full German menu to pair with some of the best Saranac beers on tap. This is also your only chance to catch Saranac's Octoberfest on draft.

Yes, this takes place in the outdoor Saranac courtyard, and yes, there's rain in the forecast. Don't worry. The whole event will be under a huge tent, and as Saranac stated in a Facebook comment, they're "keeping it authentic."