Watch Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Reunite: Set List, Photos, Video

Former bandmates Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck took the stage together last night at the Hollywood Bowl. The occasion marked their first official performance together in roughly 10 years.

The two didn't play the entire show together. After a main set by Stewart, which including four acoustic numbers and a rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way" performed by his band, Beck came on for the encore. It was comprised of "Blues Deluxe," "I Ain't Superstitious," "People Get Ready," "Rock My Plimsoul" and "Morning Dew." You can see videos of all of those and "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)," plus our exclusive photos from the night, below.

Stewart and Beck first teamed-up for the latter’s self-titled band in 1967. Their first show in the U.S. took place in 1968, when the Jeff Beck Group opened for the Grateful Dead at the Fillmore East.

"The songs flowed out so fast, it was incredible," Beck recalled during a 1989 conversation with the Chicago Tribune. "I would come up with the music and the grooves, and Rod would return later with these great lyrics. Since the band was basically a three-piece, there was no room for messing about. We had to hit where it hurt all the time or the whole thing would have fallen apart."

Two albums would follow, 1968’s Truth and 1969’s Beck-Ola, before Stewart and bassist Ron Wood left and joined forces with the three remaining Small Faces to become the Faces, with Stewart launching a parallel solo career. Stewart and Beck later collaborated on Stewart’s 1984 single "Infatuation," and a cover of the Impressions' classic R&B track "People Get Ready," released on Beck’s 1985 LP Flash.

Beck inducted Stewart into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, however the latter musician was unable to attend the ceremony due to the Northridge Earthquake.

The two did share the stage together in 2009 when Stewart made a surprise appearance at Beck's concert in Los Angeles. The former bandmates played two songs together that night, "People Get Ready" and Willie Dixon's 'I Ain't Superstitious."

The musicians had previously planned reunion tours together, though they never came to fruition due to what Stewart described as "a serious clash of egos."

Whether the two will share the stage again soon remains a mystery. The Hollywood Bowl concert was a one-off gig, with neither artist giving indication that further performances together are planned. In the meantime, Stewart will spend next week performing several dates at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas before touring overseas.

Rod Stewart, Hollywood Bowl, Sept. 27, 2019 Set List

1. "Infatuation"

2. "Having a Party"

3. "It Takes Two"

4. "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)"

5. "Rhythm of My Heart"

6. "Forever Young"

7. "Maggie May"

8. "The Killing of Georgie"

9. "Stay With Me"

10. "Young Turks"

11. "Reason to Believe"

12. "The First Cut Is the Deepest"

13. "You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)"

14. "Have I Told You Lately"

15. "Go Your Own Way"

16. "Twisting the Night Away"

17. "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

18. "Sailing"

Encore (With Jeff Beck)

19. "Blues Deluxe"

20. "I Ain't Superstitious"

21. "People Get Ready"

22. "Rock My Plimsoul"

23. "Morning Dew"

