Police are seeking help from the public to help with their investigation of a fatal two-car crash in Cicero, New York.

The accident took place on State Route 31, just west of Tuttle Road, at approximately 5:04pm on Friday night. In addition to the NYSP, several ambulances responded as well as the Cicero Police Department, Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, and Bridgeport Fire Department.

Fatal Route 31 Crash November 19, 2021 Photo Credit: New York State Police

According to New York State Police 64-year-old Janet A. Nunez from Bridgeport was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain when they say she crossed over the centerline and into the westbound lane of traffic, hitting a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze head-on.

The driver of the Cruze, 27-year-old Joshua A. Heffernan. from Mattydale, New York, was brought to Upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fatal Route 31 Crash Photo Credit: New York State Police

Nunez was also hospitalized with "severe internal injuries." She was listed in stable condition at the time. There is no word on her current condition.

Police are asking any possible witnesses, or those with dashcam footage to please call New York State Police Investigator Jeffrey Duck at: (315) 455.2922.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is informational and is based on a press release from New York State Police. No additional information is available at this time.]

