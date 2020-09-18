MVCC In Utica Hosting Family Fun ‘Hawk Fest’

The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series is hosting the Family Fun Series event called Hawk Fest.

Hawk Fest will happen from noon to 3PM on Saturday, September 19th at the Utica MVCC location. You will find the festival outdoors in the Quad.

The event has all sorts of different things happening including food trucks and family-friendly entertainment by a roaming magician and juggler, a live demonstration by chainsaw carving champion Mark Tyoe of Wintergreen Knoll, and music.

Admissions is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees and children, and free for MVCC students (please note that ticket price does not include meals from food trucks).

Limited tickets are being sold due to capacity restrictions, and all attendees must reserve a ticket. To purchase, go to www.mvcc.edu/tickets."

Of course there is safety guidelines in place in order for the event to take place. These include the following:

1) Masks must be worn by every person on campus at all times, except while seated at the food truck dining area. 2) Everyone on campus must practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of space between other individuals. 3) Restrooms will be available, but patrons will not be allowed in any buildings until they visit the COVID-19 checkpoint to provide their contact information, complete a symptom screening, and have their temperature checked. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed inside."

You can also check out a schedule of future events at both MVCC locations online.