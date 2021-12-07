Police Investigate Alleged Social Media Threats on Middle School Students in Rome

Claims of a student in Rome threatening violence in school have been deemed uncredible.

A student was accused of posting a live video on social media, threatening kids at Strough Middle School in Rome. School officials were notified and contacted law enforcement, who investigated with 'no substantiation.'

Rome City School Superintendent Peter Blake sent a letter to parents about the threats and the investigation.

At this point, law enforcement and district administration have been investigating the claim with no substantiation. All parties will continue to monitor the situation and speak with the families/students involved.

Strough Middle School will be open and officials plan to take 'necessary actions to ensure that all remain safe.'

FB

Students Spread Kindness Not Hate at Elementary School in Rome Students at Ridge Mills Elementary School in Rome, New York are spreading kindness not hate.

Why Thousands of Shoes Were Left Outside Schools Across New York State Parents are protesting a possible vaccine mandate in schools, leaving thousands of shoes in districts across New York.