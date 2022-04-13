Police Asking for Help Identifying Larceny Suspect

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in a larceny investigation.

The New York State Police in Lysander are trying to identify the person captured on surveillance video, shown in the following screen captures.

According to the NYSP the suspect allegedly "entered the glove compartment of a pickup truck on Quadrant Lane in the town of Clay and stole a wallet including credit cards."

Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the photos, or with information that would be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call State Police at: (315) 366.6000.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Two Arrested After Domestic Dispute

Two people were arrested following an argument in Dunkirk, NY.

According to a written release from New York State Police troopers wee called to a residence on Sunday, April 10, 2022 for a report of a domestic dispute. When police arrived they determined that there was a physical fight between 37-year-old Nichole Beebe of Silver Creek and 44-year-old Jason McKeown of Grand Island.

Troopers allege that both Beebe and McKeown hit each other and say that there was a "Refrain From" order against Beebe with McKeown identified as the protected person.

Both Beebe and McKeown were arrested and charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Beebe faces an additional charge of Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree.

Both were brought to the Chautauqua County Jail pending a future court appearance.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from the New York State Police. In both cases the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

