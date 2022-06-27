A Lockport man is under arrest following a domestic dispute.

Police say that troopers were called to a home on Gardenwood Drive in the Niagara county town of Lockport, New York on Thursday, June 23, 2022 for a report of a domestic disturbance. The initial call came through 911.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers - assisted by members of the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation - determined from their preliminary investigation that the suspect "got into a physical altercation with the victim and prevented her from calling 911." The male suspect also allegedly damaged property in the home.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Michael D. Modney of Lockport, was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Modney was brought to the State Police barracks in Lockport for processing, arraigned, and brought to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of payment of cash bail or bond.

Modney's arrest was without additional incident an no other physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

