Augusta Man Charged with Obstruction of Breathing in Alleged Domestic Dispute
An Oneida County man is under arrest after an alleged domestic dispute on Labor Day.
Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) were called to a home on Knoxboro Road in Augusta, New York at approximately 6:38pm on Monday, September 5, 2022. The initial complaint was for a domestic dispute.
In a written release from the OCSO, Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the results of a preliminary investigation by patrol deputies revealed that 42-year-old Justin R. Snow allegedly physically restrained the victim in a manner which obstructed the victim's breathing.
According to OCSO Deputy Artur Kirilko, the victim was brought to Oneida Hospital to be evaluated and later released.
Snow was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Breathing (a Class A misdemeanor) and Harassment in the Second Degree (a violation).
Snow was brought to the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
