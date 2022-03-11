Deputies: Westernville Woman Gets Physical, Jabs Boyfriend in Leg

An Oneida County woman is facing charges following an argument on Thursday.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says road patrol deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Westernville at approximately 10:45pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 for a report of a domestic dispute.

In a written release authorities say the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Kira Stolo of Westernville, was involved in an argument with her boyfriend. The argument, according to the investigation, "escalated and Stolo stabbed her boyfriend with a knife. Stolo fled the scene prior to" the arrival of deputies, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Kira Stolo Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (March 2022)

The victim was brought to Rome Hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Unit, as police took on the task of finding Stolo. Once she was in custody Stolo was processed and brought to the Oneida County Jail pending her arraignment.

No other injuries were reported by police.

Stolo faces the following charges:

Assault in the 2nd Degree, a Class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a Class D felony

The hamlet of Westernville is located approximately fifty miles from Syracuse and has a population of less than one thousand people as of the 2020 U.S. Census Report.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

