Police are looking for witnesses or any information about a domestic violence incident that happened in a retail parking lot.

Rome Police Officers responded to 1230 Erie Boulevard West (Lowe's) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at approximately 8:40pm after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived the RPD says they were met by a woman who said that she was travelling with a ten-year-old child in her car. Police say the woman stated that, while she was travelling near the 500 block of West Thomas Street, her former boyfriend "intentionally struck her vehicle with his own several times causing significant damage." The caller fled the scene and went to Lowe's to call police.

Alfredo Hernandez Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (2022) Alfredo Hernandez Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (2022) loading...

The suspect was identified as Alfredo Hernandez. Police found and arrested 34-year-old Alfredo Hernandez from Rome, New York, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. His vehicle was located as well, and seized as evidence.

Hernandez is charged with the following:

Two Counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Hernandez was brought to the Oneida County Jail pending his arraignment.

Police are asking any witnesses or those with surveillance video to please contact police to assist with this investigation.

Calls can be made to the Rome Police Department's TIP line at: (315) 339.7744. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational and public safety purposes and is based largely on information from the Rome Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

8 Things We Really, Really Hate About Adulting

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks