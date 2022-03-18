Black Brook Man Facing Multiple Charges After Argument Allegedly Gets Physical

A Clinton County man is under arrest, facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute over the weekend.

According to a written release the New York State Police says that troopers were called to a location on Silver Lake Road in the town of Black Brook, New York at approximately 11:16am on Sunday, March 13, 2022 for a reported assault. The assault had allegedly occurred during a domestic dispute.

Following a preliminary investigation police determined the the suspect and the victim had gotten into a physical argument. Holmes then allegedly left the residence with a child who was present at the time.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the victim has not been released. No injuries to the child were reported.

Later that day State Police arrested 37-year-old James M. Holmes, Jr. and charged him with the following:

Assault in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Following his arraignment in the Town of Black Brook Court Holmes was brought to the Clinton County Jail on $1,200 bail. He is scheduled to answer the charges in court on March 23, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

