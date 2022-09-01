A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday.

Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”

Officers say that they went up to the male in an attempt to speak with him. The suspect then ran away, refusing to stop when police called him. The Syracuse Police Department says that the foot pursuit continued to the 300 block of Richmond Avenue. “At one point during the chase,” according to the SPD, “the suspect removed a fanny pack he was wearing and threw it onto the roof of a residence.”

Police caught up with the suspect not long afterward and took him into custody.

Police then searched the roof and allegedly found the discarded fanny pack which, they say, contained “a loaded, untraceable Polymer 80 handgun inside” along with illegal drugs.

Polymer Gun Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (August 2022) Polymer Gun Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (August 2022) loading...

The suspect, identified only as a 15-year-old male because of his age, was arrested and taken to the Hillbrook Detention Center.

He now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

The Syracuse Police Department says that while officers were investigating and collecting evidence at the scene, a large and somewhat angry group became to gather and officers were threatened. Crime scene tape was then put up around the scene.

Police say that one person, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Alvarado, allegedly ripped down a section of the crime scene tape and became physical with one of the officers. During their attempt to take Alvarado into custody, police report that he refused and was eventually put in handcuffs after a “brief struggle.”

At approximately the same time another man allegedly became physical with another officer and, police say, also resisted arrest when they tried to take him into custody. He was identified as 18-year-old Merrick Correa.

Alvarado was arrested and issued appearance tickets for the following:

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

A local law violation for removing a police barricade

Correa was arrested and charged with:

Harassment in the Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

In a statement about the incident the Syracuse Police Department said, “This was a chaotic and volatile scene. Although citizens are well within their rights to observe and record officers in the course of their duties, violent actions toward the (officers) will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Syracuse Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

