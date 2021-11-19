A Confidential Pizzeria And Restaurant Is For Sale In Upstate New York?

If you've ever dreamed of owning a pizzeria in Upstate New York, now may be the time to buy. Which one could be listed for sale?

A current listing on Pavia Real Estate Services is making it's rounds on social media. The posting is for a pizzeria, but won't reveal who:

Successful and well-known pizzeria/restaurant business for sale located in Upstate New York. Strong sales history. Located in a busy neighborhood shopping center with heavy traffic. Turnkey business. Sale includes FF&E, name and likeness and training from previous owner."

The only clue that is listed on the website, the pizzeria is at least 3,000 square feet. The listing price on the ad is for $199,000. This could be that high just to see if people are interested in contacting for more info.

We have reached out to see if we can learn more, and if the owner shares details, we'd be happy to update this article.

There's just something amazing about pizza in Central New York. There are plenty of places in the Utica and Rome area that are incredible. There are plenty you remember eating on a Friday night at, or ordering wings for New Years Eve celebrations and more

These places of course were built on other amazing places. We asked on social media and our station app, what were the pizza places you missed the most, that are long gone? Here's the top 17 from that list. If you have others to add to the list, feel free to text us:

