The Perfect Gift 2021 – A Virtual Event For The Utica Rescue Mission

'Tis the season of giving, 96.1 The Eagle, and 96.9 WOUR has teamed up with the Utica Rescue Mission to help those in need.

COVID-19 has changed everything, including the annual Perfect Gift Christmas event. This year we're going virtual to keep everyone safe and healthy. A virtual event will make it easier for you as gifts will be shipped directly to the Utica Rescue Mission. Just choose the person you want to purchase gifts for and shop via their Amazon Wish List. In a couple of clicks, you're done, and you've made a positive impact on someone going through a difficult time in their life.

Here are the full-time residents up for adoption for The Perfect Gift:

Mark A

Adam B

Amanda L

Amy S

Blake L

Carol T

Cheryl W

Cleve W

Deborah Z

Dillon K

Donald P

Duane H

Edwin R

Eugene F

Gail F

Georgia B

Glenn R

Helena S

Howard L

Iain M

Isaiah F

James P

Jessica D

John B

John W

Jonathan C

Joseph F

Joseph M

Joseph R

Julie M

Kelly R

Neftali R

Nguyen P

Paul M

Paula K

Peter M

Petro K

Robert G

Robert K

Ronald D

Theresa L

Thu N

Virginia V

William Sf

William Sp

Please commit to adopting one of the residents. When clicking their name, you'll see an Amazon Wish List that contains requested presents. You can also use the list to shop locally and deliver to the Utica Rescue Mission in person. We are not accepting gifts at The Eagle studios due to COVID-19.

How to adopt a resident:

Open the above link.

Click on the person you want to adopt.

Add the person's name in the gift/note section and have it shipped to the Utica Rescue Mission at 293 Genessee Street, Utica, N.Y., 13501. You will still need to mark "Buying this gift elsewhere?" and "Mark item as purchased" to show the resident has been adopted.

For those shopping locally, please drop off the gifts at the Utica Rescue Mission, 293 Genessee Street, Utica, N.Y., 13501 by 12/17/21. You must click "Buying this gift elsewhere?" and "Mark item as purchased" to show the resident has been adopted.

Deadline: Gifts must be at the Utica Rescue Mission by December 17th, 2021.

The Perfect Gift is part of 'A Christmas Wish' with The Utica Rescue Mission. We're asking Eagle listeners to adopt a full-time resident from the Enriched Living Center and purchase three gifts on their wish list. The items they need or want for the holidays can include hats, gloves, and warm clothing.

The Enriched Living Center is a New York State licensed, 52-single room residential program for adult men and women diagnosed with mental illness. The program is based on the principles of Psychiatric Rehabilitation. Staff is available on site 24 hours each day. In 2019, 18,609 nights of care were provided to 64 men and women in the Center. While in the care of the Utica Rescue Mission, residents are provided with:

Food, personal hygiene items, clothing, and safe shelter.

Laundry facilities.

Spiritual counseling (upon request).

Major services provided by the Utica Rescue Mission include:

Medication management

Transportation

Community-based health care

Pharmacy services

Phlebotomist services

Adult Day Healthcare programs

Social Recreation

Representative-payee services

Crisis intervention

Education and counseling

Together, we have helped over 250 people enjoy Christmas (See photos here). Please continue with your support so we can do it again this year!

Utica Rescue Mission

Perfect Gift Guidelines:

All gifts MUST be unwrapped. When purchasing via Amazon, please select the gift option and note who the gift is for.

DEADLINE:

All gifts must be delivered to the Utica Rescue Mission, 293 Genessee Street, Utica, 13501, no later than December 17, 2021.

