Regardless of what the Utica Comets do on the ice this evening (we have heard something about chasing a record) it will pale in comparison to the ultimate display of cuteness at the tonight's Utica Comets game against the Charlotte Checkers.

Comet Photo Credit: Utica Comets

A 12-week-old yellow Labrador named Comet is the newest member of the team and he is definitely stealing the show. Both his introduction to social media and his new but quickly growing fan club are documented in the posts here.

And we really just have one word for all of the cuteness: AWWWWWWWWWWW. Fans hope that they can add one more "W" tonight. Regardless, the Comets have already won life with their newest teammate.

One fan said, "My children were always so excited to see Audie, and we still love Audie but a puppy...well, wow!" Audie has been out of the limelight for some time. Through a spokesperson Naudie said that he is very happy to welcome Comet to the team.

The announcement was subtle.

Gameday on November 19, 2021. Comet is saving up some energy:

Comet, who is being trained as a working guide dog for the blind and visually impaired, is a @FreedomGuideDog with his own Instagram page. As of this posting he has three posts and 503 followers (including your author).

